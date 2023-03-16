Illinois Receiving First and Only Pottery Barn Outlet Location

A Pottery Barn outlet location will be opening in Illinois later this year, making the store the state's first and only Pottery Barn outlet location, the chain announced.

The store is expected to open in the early summer of 2023 at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, on the east side of the property across from the Old Navy store.

Pottery Barn currently operates six stores in Illinois, all of which are in the Chicago area.

The upcoming outlet location in Aurora plans to offer "substantial savings on expertly crafted, sustainable, and quality home furnishings and décor," the chain said in a statement announcing the store.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The current Pottery Barn stores in Illinois are at the following locations: