Illinois' Largest Waterpark to Open Next Month

As summer inches closer, Raging Waves is reopening its attractions May 28.

Ahead of its return Memorial Day weekend, the Yorkville waterpark will make a splash with an Easter promotion Friday.

General admission tickets will be marked down from their original price of $44.99 to a new one of $24.99.

Purchased tickets can be used to enter any day the waterpark is open, and is valid until Sept. 5. To view the waterpark's schedule, click here.

Other ticket packages are available, including private cabana rentals. Tickets can be purchased here.

The largest waterpark in Illinois sits on 58 acres replete with 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more for guests to explore, according to its website.