Illinois lands 10 entries on new ranking of country's 50 best public high schools

A new list ranking the country's 50 best public high schools prominently featured the Prairie State, with 10 Illinois high schools making the cut.

The list, released by 247wallst.com, used data from Niche, an education ranking and review website, to assess public high schools on a variety of factors.

While academics were the largest factor in a school's ranking, culture and diversity, extracurricular activities and several other factors played a role in how schools were assessed.

Below is a look at the Illinois public high schools that made the list and where they ranked:

45. Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest

43. New Trier Township High School, Winnetka and Northfield

42. Vernon Hills High School, Vernon Hills

34. William Fremd High School, Palatine

31. Glenbrook North High School, Northbrook

30. Neuqua Valley High School, Naperville

29. Glenbrook South High School, Glenview

25. Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale

9. Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

3. University of Illinois High School, Urbana

Rounding out the top three following University of Illinois High School's inclusion were High Technology High School in Middletown Township, N.J. and North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

The full list from 247wallst.com can be found here.