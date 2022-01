Looking to see if your child's school is closed?

Whether it's because of weather, remote learning or another reason, there's a way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more.

The Emergency Closing Center tracks closures of Chicago area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Simply go to the NBC Chicago homepage menu and under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

You can also click here for more.