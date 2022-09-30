‘Homewood's Most Senior Senior:' South Suburb Celebrates Oldest Resident's 108th Birthday

A south suburban Homewood resident on Friday marked a milestone many don't get to achieve: her 108th birthday.

The village's oldest resident, Mary Cantway was born on Sept. 30, 1914. Cantway was all smiles as she received cards upon cards congratulating her on the momentous occasion and a tasty birthday cake featuring her favorite color - purple.

"Who would ever believe to be... living to 108 years old," Cantway told reporters.

A special guest also stopped by to say happy birthday - Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld, who presented a large birthday card bearing the signatures of dozens of teachers at Homewood Floosmoor High School.

"Mary, you're Homewood's most senior senior, and we love you," the mayor said.

Cantway moved to the suburb in 1957 and has lived in the same home for 65 years, according to the village.