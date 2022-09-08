Here's When the Harvest Moon Will Rise, and What Makes it Unique From Other Full Moons

The September full moon will take to the skies this weekend, and while it may not be a “super moon,” there is still something truly unique about it.

This month’s full moon is known as the “Harvest Moon,” according to the Adler Planetarium, and it will rise on Saturday night.

Whereas other months have their own specific full moons, the months of September and October actually share a pair of names, depending on which month sees its maximum illumination occur closest to the autumnal equinox.

This year, the fall equinox will fall on Sept. 22, meaning that the Sept. 10 full moon is closest to that date.

As a result, September’s full moon is known as the “Harvest Moon.” In some situations, the first full moon of October actually falls closer to the equinox, which would make it the “Harvest Moon” for that given year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The full moon further from the equinox is then known as the “Corn Moon,” according to the almanac and the Adler Planetarium.

Several other celestial shows are expected in the coming weeks, including “Chicagohenge,” which will take place on the day of the autumnal equinox. Jupiter will also be visible for a good chunk of the month, according to astronomers.