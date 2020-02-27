stickney

Helicopter Makes Unplanned Landing in Stickney Park Area

The helicopter landed safely and no one was injured

A helicopter made an unplanned landing Thursday in a park in suburban Stickney.

A helicopter en route to a photo site made a “precautionary landing” at Horn Field near the Summit Water Reclamation building, three miles southwest of Midway International Airport, according to an emailed statement from FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro.

Fire crews responded to the landing at 2:07 p.m. near 40th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. The helicopter landed safely and no one was injured.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory was unable to say why the helicopter landed, or where the helicopter was from or headed to, saying the information was under investigation.

