Goodwill to open first outlet store in Chicago suburbs this week

Goodwill says it will open its first Chicago-area outlet store later this week in suburban Romeoville.

According to the company, the grand opening is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m., with the first shoppers getting discounted deals and free items to celebrate the occasion.

Officials say the first 500 shoppers to arrive at the store, located at 1343 Enterprise Drive, will receive a free shopping bag and a 20% coupon to be used at the company’s Chicago-area locations.

Goodwill outlet stores differ from standard locations in one key way. Rather than paying per item, shoppers are charged per pound for most of the items in the store, ranging from clothing, shoes, home goods, toys and more, according to a press release.

The Romeoville location will have more than 100 tables for shoppers to peruse, according to the release.

The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

More information can be found on the company’s website.