Gas Station Employee Shot by Group Trying to Leave Store Without Paying in Burnside: Police

Police are searching for possible suspects after an employee at a gas station was shot in Burnside on Thursday

A gas station employee was shot Thursday night in Burnside while trying to stop a group of males from leaving the store without paying for an item.

About 8:40 p.m., the employee came from behind the counter to stop a group of three males from leaving the store in the 400 block of East 95th Street without paying when one pointed a gun at him, Chicago police said.

The employee, a 37-year-old man, grabbed the gun and pushed it toward the ground as the person fired shots, striking him three times in the leg, police said.

The group fled the scene and the employee was transported to the University of Chicago Medical center in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

