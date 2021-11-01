Friends, Family Plead for Help As State Police Say Iñaki Bascaran Could be Endangered

Friends and family of Iñaki Bascaran gathered in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Monday to search for the man who went missing over the weekend, and now they’re sharing the latest information they’ve been given, as well as the surveillance video that was taken showing the moments before he disappeared.

On Monday night, the Illinois State Police issued an “endangered missing person advisory” for Bascaran. According to the alert, Bascaran has a “condition that places him in danger,” and police are asking the public’s help

Bascaran was reported missing after he left Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard, late Saturday night.

Surveillance footage showed Bascaran and his friends at the bar late Saturday night, wearing a gray shirt and dark gray pants.

“We saw he left Celeste and tried to get back in line,” Kayli Fradin, a long-time friend of Bascaran, said. “He did not get let back in.”

Bascaran ended up leaving the line, heading back toward his apartment.

Inaki Bascaran’s father Jose speaks out ahead of a search of Chicago’s River North neighborhood after his son was reported missing over the weekend.

“His goal was to make it back north,” his roommate Ethan Tunstall said. “That’s what he said on FaceTime to my roommate who was still home. He said ‘I’m outside a Walgreens on my way home. I’m coming back.’ Shortly after he hung up, his phone died.”

Family members say that Bascaran has not returned or read any text messages, and hasn’t answered any phone calls since his phone died.

“We looked at his email. There were no Uber receipts,” Tunstall said. “No CTA receipts that we saw.”

Armed with that new information, dozens of individuals helped search River North, including alleys and sidewalks. Friends have also set up a website for individuals to provide any information, all in an effort to find Bascaran safe and sound.

“Anything that can help us find him, to see where he went or where he is, (is important),” his father José Bascaran said.