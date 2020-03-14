Frankfort Pizza Owner Accused of Recording Female Employees Without Consent

The owner of Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza was arrested and charged after Illinois State Police received a tip that unauthorized video recording was allegedly taking place in Frankfort.

Michael J. Papandrea, 58, of Frankfort was charged with unauthorized video recording which is a Class A Misdemeanor, said police.

A search warrant was issued Friday and police indicated that they seized electronics and video.

A preliminary search of the electronics revealed several unauthorized ‘up-skirt’ videos involving Papandrea’s female employees.

Papandrea posted bond and was later released, Illinois State Police said.

"The investigation remains open and ongoing and additional charges are possible pending further forensic examination of evidence seized," officials said in a statement.