Frankfort

Frankfort Pizza Owner Accused of Recording Female Employees Without Consent

Police found several unauthorized 'up-skirt' videos of his female employees

By Marco Stendardo

The owner of Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza was arrested and charged after Illinois State Police received a tip that unauthorized video recording was allegedly taking place in Frankfort.

Michael J. Papandrea, 58, of Frankfort was charged with unauthorized video recording which is a Class A Misdemeanor, said police.

A search warrant was issued Friday and police indicated that they seized electronics and video.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Cases Rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Stockpiling: Why People Are Panic-Buying Essentials Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A preliminary search of the electronics revealed several unauthorized ‘up-skirt’ videos involving Papandrea’s female employees.

Papandrea posted bond and was later released, Illinois State Police said.

"The investigation remains open and ongoing and additional charges are possible pending further forensic examination of evidence seized," officials said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

FrankfortIllinois State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us