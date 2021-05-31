Grand Crossing

Four Teens Shot in Chicago Restaurant Parking Lot

Four teens were shot Sunday night as they stood in the parking lot of a restaurant in Grand Crossing on Chicago's South Side.

The group was standing in the parking lot of a Subway, 6718 S. Stony Island Ave., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the foot, and a second 19-year-old was struck multiple times in the legs, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were struck in multiple times in their legs, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center and the younger boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, both in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

