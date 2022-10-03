Ed Sheeran to Bring Stadium Show to Soldier Field in 2023

Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran will bring his massive world tour to the city of Chicago next summer, performing a show at Soldier Field in July.

Sheeran, best-known for hit songs like “Sing” and “Shape of You,” will bring his world tour to Chicago on July 29, performing a show at Soldier Field alongside KHALID and Cat Burns, according to his website.

Sheeran will also perform at Detroit’s Ford Field on July 15 and Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 5.

Fans seeking to purchase tickets for the show can register for a presale prior to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Sheeran spent most of 2022 touring Europe in support of his latest album “=,” which hit No. 1 on both the UK and U.S. charts. The album was certified double-platinum in the U.K., and has sold 68,000 copies in the U.S.

The show is the second concert announced for Soldier Field next year. Country superstar Luke Combs will hit the stage at the stadium on May 6, with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary and Brent Cobb.

Tickets for that show have already gone on sale, according to officials.