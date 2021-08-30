DuPage Medical Group Says Patients' Information May Have Been Compromised in Cyberattack

The DuPage Medical Group is notifying thousands of patients of a potential data security incident that may have exposed information like birthdays, diagnosis codes and social security numbers, the group announced in a press release.

According to the Chicago Tribune, approximately 600,000 patients will be notified of the data breach, which took place in mid-July.

According to the press release, DMG experienced a security incident that caused disruptions to its network systems. Analysts later determined that the disruptions were caused by hackers, who potentially gained access to patient information during the cyberattack.

According to DMG, personal information potentially impacted by the data breach includes names, addresses, dates of birth, diagnosis codes, CPT codes and treatment dates. A small group of individuals may have also had their Social Security Numbers exposed, according to the medical group.

DMG says it is not aware of any “misuse” of patient information, and says that the breach did not impact files containing financial account numbers.

Potentially impacted individuals are being offered credit monitoring and identity theft protection at no cost to patients. A call center to sign up for those services is being offered at 1-800-709-2027, and patients can reach operators between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients can also visit the DuPage Medical Group’s website for more information.