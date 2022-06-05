Driver Injured After Collision Between Vehicle, CTA Bus on Chicago's Far South Side

Chicago police say that a woman was injured after her vehicle struck a CTA bus that was leaving a terminal on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the woman was driving near the terminal in the 11200 block of South Torrence Avenue at approximately 9:12 p.m. when she struck the left side of a CTA bus as it exited the facility.

The woman suffered multiple injuries in the crash, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

The driver of the bus was not injured in the collision.

There was no immediate word of citations, and Chicago police say that an investigation remains ongoing.