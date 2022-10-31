Garfield Park

DEVELOPING: Multiple People Shot in Garfield Park, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday night.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Flournoy.

Conditions of the victims are unknown at this time, and circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

