A Look at the Democrats Running for Illinois Governor

Six Democrats are running to become the party's nominee for Illinois governor. 7 photos 1/7 2/7 Hometown: ChicagonnAge: 53n

nOccupation: Businessman

nnEducation: Bachelor's degree, Duke University; Law degree, Northwestern University School of LawnnPublic offices held: None.nnProfessional experience: Entrepreneur who helped found Chicago tech incubator 1871. Early childhood education advocate, organizing President Barack Obama's 2014 Summit on Early Childhood Education. Former chairman, Illinois Human Rights Commission. Helped Holocaust survivors build the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.nnRunning mate: State Rep. Juliana Stratton, Chicago 3/7 Hometown: Kenilworth

n

nAge: 54

n

nOccupation: Founder of Top Box Foods, a non-profit that provides high-quality, affordable foods to needy Northern Illinois communities. Chairman of Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, Inc.

n

nEducation: Bachelor's degree, Boston College; master of business administration, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Business

n

nPublic offices held: None.

n

nProfessional experience: Former chairman, University of Illinois Board of Trustees; former president of Merchandise Mart Properties, Inc.; former chairman, Greater Chicago Food Depository; current board member, Ariel Mutual Funds; former Lund-Gill Chair at Dominican University. Taught honors course on effects of government and community policies on social justice organizations.

n

nRunning mate: Ra Joy, Chicago 4/7 facebook.com/danielbiss Hometown: Evanston

n

nAge: 40

n

nOccupation: State senator

n

nEducation: Bachelor's degree, Harvard University; doctorate in mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

n

nPublic offices held: Illinois House of Representatives, 2011-2012. Elected to Illinois Senate in 2012.

n

nProfessional experience: Former math teacher at North Lawndale High School and the University of Chicago. Member, Evanston Environment Board; former president, Democratic Party of Evanston; board member, Indo-American Democratic Organization; social action committee member, Temple Beth Israel.

n

nRunning mate: State Rep. Litesa Wallace, Rockford 5/7 Facebook.com/bobdaiber2018 Hometown: Marine

n

nAge: 61

n

nOccupation: Regional schools superintendent, township supervisor, farmer.

n

nEducation: Bachelor's and master's degrees in education, Eastern Illinois University. Doctorate in education, Southern Illinois University_Edwardsville.

n

nPublic offices held: Marine Township supervisor, 2001 to present; former Madison County Board member; former member of Marine village board; Appointed regional superintendent of schools in 2007 and elected in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

nProfessional experience: Career and technical teacher at Triad High School in Troy, 1979-2007; Member, Illinois Education Association, including four years as local president. With wife Karen, owns 250 acres of farmland in four locations in Madison and Macoupin counties. Personally farms 120 acres, corn and beans.

n

nRunning mate: Jonathan Todd, Chicago 6/7 facebook.com/tio.m.hardiman Hometown: Calumet City

n

nAge: 55

n

nOccupation: President of Violence Interrupters, a not-for-profit anti-violence organization. Adjunct professor of criminal justice and restorative justice.

n

nEducation: Bachelor's and master's degrees in inner city studies, Northeastern Illinois University.

n

nPublic offices held: None.

n

nProfessional experience: Former director of CeaseFire Illinois; violence prevention expert and adjunct professor; community leader.

n

nRunning mate: Patricia Avery, Champaign 7/7 citizensforrobertmarshall.net Hometown: Burr Ridge

n

nAge: 75

n

nOccupation: Physician

n

nEducation: Phillips Exeter Academy, Oberlin College, Harvard Medical School.

n

nPublic offices held: Former trustee, Burr Ridge Village Board.

n

nProfessional experience: Physician since 1969.

n

nRunning mate: Dennis Cole, Westchester

