Cubs First Base Coach Craig Driver Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cubs first base coach tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Saturday.

Driver did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh earlier this week for their three-game series against the Pirates because he was feeling “under the weather,” the Cubs said at the time. Driver remains in Chicago.

Contact tracing by the Cubs determined Driver was not in close contact with any members of the traveling party. All COVID-19 tests done on the traveling party Wednesday, Thursday and Friday came back negative.

Since spring training, the Cubs have announced two positive COVID-19 tests, including Driver’s. The first was from a player in minor league camp back in March, which appeared to be an isolated incident.

The Cubs are scheduled to play the second game of their three-game road series with the Pirates at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.