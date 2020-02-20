CTA Bus Crashes Into Fence, 5 CPD Vehicles

A CTA bus crashed into a fence and damaged five CPD cars early Thursday in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

A 46-year-old driver of a CTA bus was driving around 4:48 a.m. southbound on Kedzie and making an eastbound turn on Harrison when she lost control and struck the parking lot fence, according to police. The bus also struck five unoccupied police vehicles, authorities said.

The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No other occupants were on the bus.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated, according to CTA.