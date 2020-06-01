CTA Announces it Will Suspend Service Monday Evening

All CTA service will be suspended as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the agency announced on social media Monday.

According to the agency, all lines will be suspended in the interest of public safety, as Chicago and the surrounding suburbs continue to deal with protests, looting and civil unrest throughout the area.

All service will be suspended until 6 a.m. Tuesday, and further determination on whether service will resume will be made at that time.

This marks the third day in a row that the CTA has had to make modifications to its service due to the ongoing protests and looting. On Saturday all service into and out of downtown was suspended for a brief time, as it was Sunday, and ultimately service was completely suspended on both days at the urging of public safety officials.

Metra has already announced that it will not have rail service available for customers on Tuesday, and Pace has suspended bus service for the evening on Monday.