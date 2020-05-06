Chicago Today

Congrats, Class of 2020! ‘Chicago Today’ Honors Your Graduates

"Chicago Today" is shouting out Class of 2020 graduates the entire month of May!

To congratulate your grad, with a chance of them being featured on "Chicago Today," submit their photo here. Include your grad's name and school.

Congratulations, graduates! Watch for shout-outs during "Chicago Today," airing at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays or 10:35 p.m. on Sundays on NBC 5 and streaming live on NBCChicago.com.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR GRADUATE'S PHOTO!

Sendi Gonzalez
Alessandro Noel Gonzalez will be graduating from Minooka Junior High.
Sendi Gonzalez
Nicolas Xavier Gonzalez is graduating from Minooka Community High School.
Jennifer Clemens
Susan is graduating with her MBA, and her daughters are both graduating from 8th grade and high school, respectively.
Alisa Rodriguez
Julia is graduating from Columbia College on May 16 with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Photojournalism. We’re incredibly proud of her and all of her accomplishments! Alisa & Marco Rodriguez and Matt Janiszewski
amy morrissey
Masters Degree grad, 2020
Eggert, Callie
Callie Shannon Eggert is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University. First-year teacher 2020-2021 school year teaching 1st grade.
Jessica Vasalos
John Vasalos, Class of 2020, Conant High School.
MONICA E HIPPS
Stephanie Hipps from Plainfield is graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in interior design.
Sandra digan
Megan Digan is graduating from Morton West High School
Meagan Ambriz
Joseph Ambriz is graduating from Pontiac Township High School

