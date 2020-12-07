Community in Mourning After Calumet City Police Officer Dies

A suburban community is in mourning on Monday after a police officer died following a medical emergency.

Calumet City Police Officer Adam Zieminski, 49, was transporting a detainee to the Markham courthouse on Monday morning when he suffered a medical emergency. Officials say the detainee alerted Cook County Sheriff’s deputies, who attempted to revive Zieminski.

He was taken to South Suburban Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release from the city.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with his family, friends and fellow officers.”

Zieminski had been commended on several occasions for his heroic actions in the line of duty, including a May 2014 incident when he ran into a burning building to save a six-month old child. In another incident, Zieminski confronted a group of dogs that were attacking a man, discharging his weapon and helping to save the man’s life.

For his heroic actions, he was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 2015, according to the release.