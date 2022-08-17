Child in Critical Condition After West Woodlawn Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A child was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to officials.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 61st Street and South Vernon, according to Chicago fire officials.

According to authorities, a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment at approximately 3:29 p.m. when he was shot in the back.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.