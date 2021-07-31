Chicago Weather: Hazy Sunshine, Cooler Temps This Weekend

The weekend will kick off with hazy sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures in the Chicago area, with a chance for spotty showers Sunday.

Smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast will cause Chicago skies to appear more hazy than usual, as sunshine attempts to shine through Saturday.

Some areas south of Chicago could see heavier cloud coverage throughout the day, but most areas will remain party to mostly sunny.

Chicagoans will likely feel a cool down this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s in most areas.

A cold front is set to move into the area overnight into Sunday, which could bring some spotty showers through the early morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the NBC 5 Storm team, as the cold front meets warmer Lake Michigan, Chicago could see some late-effect showers developing Sunday.

Most the area will likely remain dry, however, Sunday afternoon with temperatures again lower than average as highs are set to reach the upper 70s.

Sunday night into Monday morning, Chicago will see an elevated swim risk with waves reaching between 3 to 7-feet high. The NBC 5 Storm Team warns it could cause dangerous conditions for boating.

The sunshine and cooler temperatures continue into the start of the work week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and low 80s across the area.