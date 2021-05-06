Chicago Water Taxi Returns to the River This Summer

The Chicago Water Taxi will take to the River this summer, with plans to reopen for rides using enhanced COVID-19 preventative protocol in late May.

For commuters and tourists alike, the water taxi will offer trips down the Chicago River starting May 29 for the following lines: Ogilvie/Union (West Loop), Michigan Avenue, Chicago Riverwalk, Goose Island, Chinatown and Chicago Avenue.

Ticket prices run as follows:

$6 for a one-way pass

$10 for an all-day pass

$25 for a 10-ride pass for Monday through Friday; $50 for Saturday and Sunday

$80 for a 31-day commuter pass

For more information on ticketing options and details on validity, click here.

Due to precautions concerning the coronavirus pandemic, the water taxi will have new protocols, such as a mask requirement, credit card-only transactions and social distancing, among other guidelines.

Most vessels welcome bicycles and food, offer restrooms, are ADA accessible and use climate control, according to the website.