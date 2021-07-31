Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Dead, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

At least one person has been killed and 21 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far over the weekend, according to police.

In a fatal shooting Saturday, a man was shot in the head and buttocks in the 700 block of North Ridgeway at approximately 9:23 a.m. and pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four Detectives were investigating.

Here are the incidents that have been reported thus far:

Friday -

A 32-year-old man was driving in the 0-100 block of West Pershing Road at approximately 5:46 p.m. when a passenger from another vehicle, a dark color SUV, shot at the man and striking him in the leg, police said. The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

In the 0-100 block of East 113th Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown person. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Wood at approximately 9:25 p.m. when shots were fired, police said. The man drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

At approximately 10:36 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Western Avenue, a 30- year-old male was driving southbound when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man drove himself to West Suburban Hospital where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Saturday -