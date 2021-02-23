Chicago to Reopen Lakefront and Playgrounds in Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

The city of Chicago is set to reopen the lakefront and hundreds of playgrounds in easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chicago Park District is scheduled to announce Tuesday the reopening of both, as well as indoor aquatics programming, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Crews will begin opening public access points to parkland east of Lake Shore Drive and restrictions on lakefront parking will also be lifted, per the mayor's office.

In the coming weeks, the park district will also unlock gates and prepare more than 500 outdoor playgrounds and nature play spaces to reopen, officials said.

The Chicago Park District will also reopen indoor swimming pools to offer limited aquatics programming during the spring session, according to the mayor's office, with registration beginning March 8.

The Lakefront Trail and 606 Trail were both closed on March 26 but reopened in June with new guidelines designed to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus as the city moved into Phase 4 of its reopening plan.

While the Lakefront Trail reopened, all playgrounds, pools, and beaches east of Lake Shore Drive remained closed, though lakefront restaurants were allowed to reopen in early August.