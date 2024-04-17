Chicago street in Fulton Market named one of most expensive in America

A Chicago street in Fulton Market has earned an interesting title, with a study naming it one of the most expensive in the entire country.

In the 22-page report produced by JLL, Green Street is highlighted as one of the most expensive streets in the U.S. today.

“It’s fun,” said longtime business owner, State Farm Agent Linda Mitchell. “You go to work, and then after work, you have great restaurants to choose from and you can walk around.”

According to the ranking, Green Street checks in at No. 14 in America.

Mitchell is one of two longtime business owners NBC 5 spoke with in the neighborhood. She can attest to the transformation Fulton Market has made over the last two decades.

“It’s elevated but it’s a good thing,” she said. “It’s new to our building owners, restaurant owners, corporations, and everyone wants to be here.”

Jay Spainhour, the owner of Tucker Pup’s Pet Resort since 2006, said he knew the neighborhood would explode one day. He’s watched new restaurants, retailers, and high-end rentals break ground.

“There are investors coming ere from all across the world to be right here, so we definitely appreciate that level of confidence for this area,” Spainhour added.

This is the first time JLL has published the report since the pandemic. According to Senior Managing Director Kyle Harding, it’s clear, companies are investing in premier neighborhoods with endless amenities.

“Fulton Market is the best example of this, not only in Chicago but really across the country,” Harding explained. “Not only do you have the built-in established amenities, retailers, restaurants, hotels, and multifamily buildings, but the office buildings themselves have been built the best of the best.