A mansion in Homer Glen, referred to in its listing as "one of the most luxurious residences in the country," featuring a Barbie museum room among many other extravagant features, has sold for a record price in the southwest Chicago suburb.

Listing agent Christine Wilczek said the home was purchased for $5,250,000, marking what she described as the highest sale price in the town and in the southwest suburbs. The sale was just under the $5.5 million asking price for the property.

According to the listing, the 15,000-square-foot home with five bedrooms and more than seven bathrooms sits on 4.5 acres of land with a private gated entrance.

In addition, the property features "resort-like grounds with one of the largest residentials pools in the country, palm trees, waterfalls, Tiki huts with kitchens and TVS."

The home's main suite has not one but two walk-in dressing rooms and a lower level designed with inspiration from the Venetian Hotel includes an "Oscar-worthy theatre" along with a full spa, gym, billiards room, gaming table, wine cellar and more.

Photos of the listing also show a Barbie museum room inside the home.

