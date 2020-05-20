Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Report 530 Total Coronavirus Cases

503 cases are officers and 27 are civilian employees, authorities say

Chicago police announced one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the number of cases in the department to 530.

Of the confirmed cases, 503 are officers and 27 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 100,418. So far, 4,535 people in Illinois have died from the outbreak.

