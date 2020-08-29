Chicago Police

Chicago Police Officer Hurt After Being Hit by Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop

A Chicago police officer hit and injured by a stolen vehicle Saturday morning fired his weapon at the vehicle as it raced away from the scene, officials say.

According to Chicago police, officers received a call of a stolen vehicle at approximately 10:14 a.m. Saturday. After officers were apprised of the theft, officers spotted the vehicle in the 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive West.

A short time later, an officer trying to stop the vehicle was struck as it attempted to evade the stop. He then fired his weapon at the car, but the individuals inside drove away.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are in fair condition with an unspecified leg injury.

It is unclear whether any of the shots the officer fired at the vehicle hit a suspect, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The vehicle was later found abandoned nearby, but the suspects remain at large.

