West Garfield Park

Chicago Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect During Traffic Stop

A Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Garfield Park, but no one was injured.

Officers pulled over a car in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 8:30 p.m. after they saw the occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts, Chicago police said.

While the officers were walking towards the car, one of the occupants fired shots in their direction, police said, and an officer returned fire.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Officers took one person into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, police said.

Another person fled the scene on foot, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the shooting.

