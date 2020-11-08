Chicago Forecast: Record Warmth Again Possible Sunday

The Chicago area could once again see record temperatures on Sunday as a pattern of warm weather continues unabated in the region.

According to current forecast models, the high temperature is expected to climb over the 70-degree mark for the fifth consecutive day, potentially setting a new record in the city of Chicago.

The National Weather Service’s database has the current record for Nov. 8 set at 73 degrees, and the NBC 5 Storm Team is forecasting that the temperature will reach 74 degrees at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

These temperatures are far above average for this time of year, with average highs for early November in the low-to-mid 50s.

The warm temperatures will stick around the area for a few more days, with record-warmth again possible on Monday. After another high in the 70s on Tuesday, a cold front will begin to move through the area, bringing with it showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will be back down to seasonal levels, rising only into the low-to-mid 50s.