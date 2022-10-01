Chicago Forecast: Mild Conditions and Partly Sunny Skies

A pleasant and dry weekend is likely in store for much of the Chicago area, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 60s on Saturday.

While the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to move inland after making landfall in South Carolina Friday, the Chicago area will remain unaffected, with dry conditions expected until at least the middle of next week, when a small system of showers may move through Wednesday night.

Intermittent clouds are anticipated on both days of this weekend, though no precipitation is forecasted for either Saturday or Sunday. Winds are expected to stay relatively consistent on both weekend days, with southwest winds up to 13 miles per hour on Saturday.

Overnight lows are forecasted to drop into the mid 50s, with an expected low of 54 in Chicago. High temperatures in the mid 60s are expected for both Sunday and Monday, leading into another rise back into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Current forecast models suggest some showers on both Wednesday night and Thursday morning, where the expected high is just 60 degrees, a 12-degree drop from Wednesday's forecasted high of 72 degrees.

Temperatures are then forecasted to drop to the lowest highs of the season so far by Friday, with a high of just 52 degrees in Chicago and lows dropping into the upper 30s.

While still eight days out, conditions are looking favorable for runners for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Current models suggest partly sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 46 degrees, before temperatures are forecasted to jump back into the 60s by next Monday on the current 10-day outlook.