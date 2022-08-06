Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions Expected Saturday

Heat and humidity will start the weekend off in Chicago.

The area will likely see a mostly sunny cast, with heat indices sitting in the upper 90s and nearing 100.

While the warmth is expected to carry over into Sunday, showers and thunderstorms could also hit the area during the day. The temperature should reach a high of 88.

The showers should linger into Monday, according to NBC 5's Storm Team.

A cooler front appears to be on the horizon for the city, as temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 80s on Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.