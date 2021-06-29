Chicago Food Truck Festival Set to Return to Daley Plaza Next Month

After a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza next month, the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the food trucks will be at Daley Plaza every Friday beginning on July 30, with a wide variety of options available.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“As people return to work and businesses reopen, Food Truck Fest is a great way to celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight against COVID-19, while supporting small businesses at the same time,” BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said in a statement. “Chicago is the culinary capital of this country, and we are thrilled to bring our amazing food trucks back to the Loop every Friday.”

Officials say the truck schedule will be released in July, with six trucks featured each Friday.

Those interested in bringing their food trucks to the event can submit applications to the city by Friday. Applicants must be properly licensed as mobile food vehicles, and more information can be found on the city’s food truck website.