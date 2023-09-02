Chicago fans pay tribute to ‘Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett at Navy Pier

Saturday was an especially sad day for Jimmy Buffett fans in Chicago and across the country as they learned of the legendary singer and songwriter's death.

Many stopped by Buffett's Maragitaville restaurant Navy Pier to pay tribute to the beloved musician who died on Friday at 76.

“I came to Margaritaville to pay my respect, Jimmy rest in peace,” said Laurel Butler from Los Angeles. “But also like, I think he would like it, I think he would like that everyone was here.”

Known for his signature blend of folk, country, and Caribbean music, Buffett's musical career spanned more than 50 years. His hits included "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere" and "Margaritaville."

“I think that the vibe of 'Margaritaville' is picking yourself up after a hard time,” said Butler. “I also think its like the party goes on, and you’re always capable of having a good time even when things don’t look so good.”

The song launched him into stardom and captivated a following of fans who came to be known as "Parrott Heads." "Margaritaville" also inspired a brand of restaurant and retail - with Buffett at the center.

“I love Jimmy Buffett, as a little kid we [would] go to Cheeseburger In Paradise with our parents, and it's just been like a little of a staple in our hearts, and we were sad to hear of his passing,” said Tess Duncan.

Tess Duncan and her sister told NBC Chicago Jimmy Buffett's music was a part of their family growing up.

“We had his album on repeat as kids, and it's engrained in my brain hearing the news today, we gotta go,” said Cecilia Duncan.

Wrigley Field also paid tribute to the singer with a message on its marquee that read, "In Loving Memory of Jimmy Buffett. 1946-2023." Buffett was the first artist to perform a concert at Wrigley Field.

A statement released on Buffett’s website regarding his passing read, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Meanwhile, back at Margaritaville, fans sang along and had one more drink for Buffett.

“It’s tragic, but it’s also amazing to know there’s still a community of people that are still here and like supportive of him—it’s fantastic,” Duncan said.