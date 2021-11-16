holiday lights

Chicago's Christmas Tree Will Light up This Weekend

Chicago's annual Christmas tree lighting in Millennium Park is back — and this year, it's in person.

Some holiday cheer is coming to Millennium Park this weekend with the 108th annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree lighting.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, with in-person holiday performances running through 7:45 p.m.

Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said the tree lighting will include multiple viewing screens to allow for increased social distancing.

The 2021 Christmas tree, a 51-foot blue spruce from the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, belongs to the Benavides family. It was cut down earlier this month, and will remain on display through Jan. 9

The city plans to plant 10 new trees in the community in 2022 in its place.

More 2021 Holiday Events at Millennium Park

