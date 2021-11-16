Chicago's Christmas Tree Will Light up This Weekend

Some holiday cheer is coming to Millennium Park this weekend with the 108th annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree lighting.
The Christmas tree lighting will take place take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, with in-person holiday performances running through 7:45 p.m.
Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said the tree lighting will include multiple viewing screens to allow for increased social distancing.
The 2021 Christmas tree, a 51-foot blue spruce from the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, belongs to the Benavides family. It was cut down earlier this month, and will remain on display through Jan. 9
Local
The city plans to plant 10 new trees in the community in 2022 in its place.
More 2021 Holiday Events at Millennium Park
- Millennium Park's McCormick Tribune Ice Rink opens Nov. 19 through Mar. 6. Admission is free. Rental skate prices and times vary.
- The Millennium Park Art Market opens Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. Admission is free.
- Millennium Park Pop-Up Performances near Cloud Gate Plaza run Nov. 20 through Dec. 18
- The Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along (formerly known as “Caroling at Cloud Gate") will take place on Fridays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17.