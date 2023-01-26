Chicago-Area Theaters to Offer Viewings of 10 Top Oscar-Nominated Films for Just $6

With the nominees for this year's upcoming Academy Awards recently announced, one movie theater chain is offering viewings of the 10 films nominated for "Best Picture" for $6.

Regal Cinemas will be showing the 10 nominees in the days leading up to the 2023 Oscars, with screenings running from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, the date which the awards are scheduled for.

The theaters will be showing a first matinee, second matinee and evening showing on each day leading up to the 95th Academy Awards, with the second matinee on March 12 serving as the event's final screening.

The following films were nominated for Best Picture for the 95th Academy Awards, and will be shown at Regal Cinemas locations for the event:

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (2D and 3D showings)

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Regal Cinemas operates the following movie theaters in the Chicago area:

Regal Bolingbrook, 1221 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Regal Webster Place, 1471 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Regal Lake Zurich, 755 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Regal Round Lake Beach, 550 East Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Regal City North, 2600 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Regal Crystal Lake Showplace, 5000 West Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Regal Cantera, 28250 Diehl Road, Unit A, Warrenville, IL 60555

More information on the event can be found here.