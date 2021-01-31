Chicago Area Snow Storm: NBC 5 Viewers Share Their Snow Photos Published 40 mins ago • Updated 40 mins ago We asked our NBC 5 viewers to show off their photos of this weekend's snow storm, and they delivered in a big way! 19 photos 1/19 The Rastelli family eats strawberry shortcake in the blizzard, a tradition dating back 10 years. 2/19 A snowman photo from Kelsey Simoens in Chicago 3/19 Du Wayne Padilla took photos of the snow fun in Chicago. 4/19 Du Wayne Padilla took photos of the snow fun in Chicago. 5/19 Nidia Lee submitted this photo of Nevaeh Picazo in Crown Point, Indiana 6/19 The Irwin family shows off a huge snowman in Plainfield. 7/19 Faith Manke and friends show off a snowman Sunday. 8/19 Hary Blain shows off some remarkable snow drifts. 9/19 Jerilyn Brisick celebrates a birthday with a snowman. 10/19 Sue and Camille built an incredible snow IGUANA. Yes, you read that right. 11/19 Vanessa Torres shows off some incredible snow forts in Rosedale Park. 12/19 Coral Murray and her snowy friend enjoy the weather in Schaumburg. 13/19 Lara Cummings’ dogs went all out preparing for this weather! 14/19 Evidence from Lindsey Kay that doodles do love the snow! 15/19 Nick Saraga’s pup Trekk is all sorts of ready for the snow! 16/19 Little Gabi found the perfect tennis partner. 17/19 Trish’s gazebo saw plenty of snow in Wheatfield, Indiana. 18/19 Jim Szubryt is celebrating Valentine’s Day just a little bit early. 19/19 Michelle Gomez’s snow man towers over Ukrainian Village. This article tagged under: chicago snow 0 More Photo Galleries See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras Photos: Photos: Several Inches of Snow Blanket Chicago Area First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House Inauguration Day in Photos