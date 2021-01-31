Chicago Area Snow Storm: NBC 5 Viewers Share Their Snow Photos

We asked our NBC 5 viewers to show off their photos of this weekend's snow storm, and they delivered in a big way!

The Rastelli family eats strawberry shortcake in the blizzard, a tradition dating back 10 years.
A snowman photo from Kelsey Simoens in Chicago
Du Wayne Padilla took photos of the snow fun in Chicago.
Du Wayne Padilla took photos of the snow fun in Chicago.
Nidia Lee submitted this photo of Nevaeh Picazo in Crown Point, Indiana
The Irwin family shows off a huge snowman in Plainfield.
Faith Manke and friends show off a snowman Sunday.
Hary Blain shows off some remarkable snow drifts.
Jerilyn Brisick celebrates a birthday with a snowman.
Sue and Camille built an incredible snow IGUANA. Yes, you read that right.
Vanessa Torres shows off some incredible snow forts in Rosedale Park.
Coral Murray and her snowy friend enjoy the weather in Schaumburg.
Lara Cummings’ dogs went all out preparing for this weather!
Evidence from Lindsey Kay that doodles do love the snow!
Nick Saraga’s pup Trekk is all sorts of ready for the snow!
Little Gabi found the perfect tennis partner.
Trish’s gazebo saw plenty of snow in Wheatfield, Indiana.
Jim Szubryt is celebrating Valentine’s Day just a little bit early.
Michelle Gomez’s snow man towers over Ukrainian Village.

This article tagged under:

chicago snow

