You Can Watch as ‘Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase Plugs in Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

This holiday season, Santa isn't the only one coming to town -- the real Clark Griswold is, too.

According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, iconic comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his role in the cult classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and plug in the holiday lights at a restaurant in suburban Morton Grove.

The event begins at 5 p.m., organizers say, and takes place at Raising Canes, located at 6881 W. Dempster St. Around 6 p.m., Chase and Raising Cane's founder, Todd Graves, will "plug in" the restaurant's elaborate holiday lights display, which features more than 13,000 lights, and other holiday décor inspired by the movie. A food truck with free hot chocolate and carolers singing Christmas favorites will also join in on the festivities.

NBC 5 Chicago plans to stream the event live.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation saw its theatrical release in December 1989, and starred Chase alongside Randy Quaid and Beverly D'Angelo.