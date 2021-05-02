Illinois Department of Public Health

Check for Tick Bites Often While Outdoors, Illinois Officials Say

39065003tick_20010809_01054.jpg
Getty Images

Illinois officials are urging residents to check themselves and their children carefully for ticks after spending time in wooded areas this spring.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Ticks carry Lyme and other debilitating and sometimes fatal illnesses such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Ehrlichiosis, and Babesiosis.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Removing ticks with 24 hours reduces the risk of disease. Instructions for tick removal and awareness of symptoms are available on the IDPH website.

Local

Chicago Cubs 11 mins ago

Castellanos, Reds Top Cubs 13-12 in 10 Innings

Chicago Weather 47 mins ago

Chicago's Forecast: Chance of Severe Storms On Monday

Tick populations in your area can be monitored on the IDPH Tick Surveillance Mapping App.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Illinois Department of Public HealthLyme diseaseillinois tickslyme disease awarenesstick bites
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us