Charting the ‘Curve’: Daily New Coronavirus Deaths in Illinois and Indiana

The below chart shows numbers of coronavirus deaths, as they are reported each day by county in Illinois, Indiana, southeast Wisconsin and southwest Michigan.

Use the drop-down menu to search each state, individual counties or local regions.

These numbers represent only the death reported on a single given day, so the hope is that the curve shown below drops steeply downward to zero. Health officials hope it resembles a narrow hill with a very steep right side that soon disappears, meaning no new coronavirus deaths reported.