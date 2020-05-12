coronavirus illinois

Charting the ‘Curve’: Daily New Coronavirus Deaths in Illinois and Indiana

NBC 5 Investigates continues to chart the curve of coronavirus deaths in Illinois, Indiana, southeastern Wisconsin and southwestern Michigan.

The below chart shows numbers of coronavirus deaths, as they are reported each day by county in Illinois, Indiana, southeast Wisconsin and southwest Michigan.

Use the drop-down menu to search each state, individual counties or local regions.

These numbers represent only the death reported on a single given day, so the hope is that the curve shown below drops steeply downward to zero. Health officials hope it resembles a narrow hill with a very steep right side that soon disappears, meaning no new coronavirus deaths reported.

Local

coronavirus illinois

NBC 5 Investigates: See Where Illinois Stands Today on Coronavirus Cases, Rates and More

coronavirus illinois

Pritzker Calls on State Legislature to Convene to Address Budget, Small Business Relief

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirus deaths in illinoiscoroanvirus deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us