Car Crashes Into Tinley Park Home, Bursts Into Flames

A car crashed into a home and burst into flames in south suburban Tinley Park early Tuesday, according to police and fire officials, who said a search for the driver remained ongoing.

The crash took place at around 12:35 a.m. on 167th Street near 76th Avenue, officials said.

A car moving westbound on 167th Street took the curve at a high rate of speed, hitting a fence, going through a ditch and missing one home and two trees before driving into a house, authorities said.

The vehicle hit the garage and another car inside and burst into flames. Video of the scene showed the car completely destroyed and extensive damage to the home. Fire officials said someone lives inside the house but was not home at the time of the crash.

First responders at the scene were searching for the driver in the debris early Tuesday, unclear if the person may be in the rubble of the home or if they may have fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.