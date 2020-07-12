coronavirus illinois

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

A daily look at key metrics in each of the four healthcare regions of Illinois

With Illinois now more than two weeks into Phase Four, where do each of the state's healthcare regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Swipe through the metrics in the slideshow below.

This represents a one-day snapshot.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

coronavirus illinois May 13

Where Illinois Stands: Daily Coronavirus Numbers, Charts, Stats

coronavirus illinois May 12

DATA: Coronavirus Positivity Rates in Illinois, Updated Daily By County and State Region

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirus trackerpositivity rateillinois hospital beds
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us