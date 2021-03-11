Bourbonnais Teachers Reach Agreement With District, Ending Week-long Strike

After a week-long work stoppage, teachers in Bourbonnais School District 53 will be back at work on Friday after the teachers’ union reached agreement on a new labor contract with the school board.

The union made the announcement late Thursday night, paving the way for students and teachers to return to classrooms on Friday.

““We reached a tentative contract agreement with the board that we believe will help us keep quality educators in the district and bring new ones to Bourbonnais,” the union said in a statement. “We are thrilled that tomorrow we will be back in our schools with our students. Thank you to our community for your endless support. We are stronger when we stand together. Your kind words, messages of support and help on the picket line will never be forgotten.”

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

The union voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify the tentative agreement after it was reached by negotiators Thursday evening, according to officials.

According to the Kankakee Daily Journal, students at the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center will attend classes in-person if they are in the “A” group on Friday, as the district has adopted an ever-other-day schedule.

“We are extremely relieved that this matter has been resolved and we can return to focusing on our students,” the Bourbonnais Board of Education said in a statement.