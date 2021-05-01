Bond Set for Woman Charged With Dropping Child From 6-Story Parking Garage

Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of dropping her 5-year-old daughter from a six-story parking garage in suburban DuPage County earlier this year.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jerica Crawford, 28, appeared in bond court Saturday morning on a charge of aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 in connection with the incident, which occurred at Central DuPage Hospital in Feb. 2021.

According to authorities, Winfield police were called to the hospital on Feb. 23 at approximately 4:38 p.m. after witnesses said two individuals had fallen from a parking garage.

Prosecutors say that Crawford allegedly dropped her daughter from the top of the garage, then jumped from the structure herself. Both sustained serious injuries, but according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, “both Crawford and her daughter appear to be well on the road to recovery.”

Crawford is next due in court on May 24 in the case for her arraignment.