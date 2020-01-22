Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 40 Locations, Including 3 in Illinois

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 40 stores nationwide, the company says, including three in the Chicago area.

The company is closing "a limited number of stores that no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us," Bed Bath & Beyond spokesman Dominic Pendry said in a statement.

The list of locations that have either already shuttered or will be closed include three in Illinois, according to the company: 530 N. State St. in Chicago, 3340 Shoppers Dr. in McHenry and 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd. in Mount Prospect.

According to the company, all of the stores on the list, across 19 states, have already closed or are expected to close within the next six months.

The company recently gave 150 of its most popular stores a "multi-million dollar update," Pendry continued, adding that the company still operates more than 900 locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond still has two open locations in Chicago, located at 1800 N. Clybourn Ave. and 2838 N. Broadway St., as well as at 215 Harlem Ave. in suburban Forest Park.