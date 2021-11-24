batavia police department

Aurora Man Killed in Head-On Crash With School Bus in Suburban Batavia

A 33-year-old Aurora man is dead after his car collided head-on with a school bus in suburban Batavia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying 39 students from Rotolo Middle School and was driving northbound on Hart Road at approximately 3:13 p.m. when the vehicle, which was traveling southbound, apparently crossed over the center line of the roadway, striking the bus head-on.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash.

The driver of the bus was uninjured, while several students reported experiencing minor injuries. One student was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to authorities.

The roadway was closed for several hours, reopening to traffic just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call Batavia police with information that could help with the investigation.

