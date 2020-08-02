1 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Northbound Tri-State Tollway at Half Day Road

All lanes of the northbound Tri-State Tollway are closed near Half Day Road after a crash claimed the life of at least one individual and left several others injured.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle traveling on the tollway at a high rate of speed Sunday afternoon when the driver lost control. That vehicle then collided with another car and began to roll, flipping over several times before coming to rest on the left shoulder.

The second vehicle came to rest in the lanes of travel, police said.

One of the individuals in the first vehicle was ejected from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant was trapped in the car and was extricated by rescue workers. That individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the three individuals in the second vehicle were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was treated at the scene.

As the investigation continues and cleanup efforts remain underway, the tollway is closed from Half Day Road to Town Line Road, with traffic backed up to Lake Cook Road.

